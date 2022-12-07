Great British Bake Off star announces his departure from the show

Matt Lucas has announced his departure from Great British Bake Off.

The TV personality joined the show back in 2020, replacing Sandi Toksvig.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Matt shared a statement which read: “xxx Farewell Bake Off!”

“It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects,” Matt continued.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

“I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4, and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.”

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!xxx Matt.”