Gordon Ramsay opens up about his unlikely friendship with Gigi Hadid

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his unlikely friendship with Gigi Hadid.

The chef met the supermodel back in 2016 while filming Masterchef Celebrity Showdown, and have kept in touch ever since.

The father-of-five admitted that his friendship with the 25-year-old was a big hit with his three daughters, Megan (22), Holly Anna (20), and Matilda (19).

Speaking to People magazine, the 54-year-old said: “My daughters, they love me. It’s not because I’m a f**king good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid.”

“That’s the only reason why they want to talk to me,” he joked.

Gordon revealed he even gets cooking inspiration from his model friend, explaining: “Gigi sent me this [pasta] dish a couple of weeks back on Instagram and said, ‘Chef, what do you think?’

“And I said, ‘Girl, it’s good. In fact, it’s f**king good.'”

Gigi went on to win Masterchef Celebrity Showdown after wowing Gordon with her burger, donating the $25,000 prize to The Global Lyme Alliance for Lyme Disease.