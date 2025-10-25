Gogglebox star announces engagement to partner of three years with stunning ring

Sophie Sandiford has revealed that she is set to tie the knot.

The Gogglebox star has announced her engagement to her partner, Northern Irish man Ben McKeown.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past three years, recently took to social media to share their wonderful news.

In a post on Instagram, Sophie seemingly confirmed that the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Northern Ireland, which included a stay at the luxurious Galgorm Resort in Co. Antrim.

In another snap, the TV star teased a close-up glimpse of her engagement ring, which features a breathtaking sapphire stone.

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” Sophie simply exclaimed in her caption, along with an engagement ring emoji.

Following her exciting update, many of Sophie’s Gogglebox castmates have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Ahhh beautiful! Congratulations to you both xxx,” replied Abbie Lynn, who appears with her best friend Georgia Bell.

“Congratulations to you both, gorgeous! And aren’t you buzzing you had the perfect engagement nails,” joked Izzi Warner, who features with her sister Ellie.

“The three amigo’s have officially become 4, welcome to the wolf pack Ben,” added Sophie’s brother Pete Sandiford, with whom she co-stars on Gogglebox.

Sophie – who has been a staple on Gogglebox with her brother since 2018 – initially started dating Ben in 2022.

Although the couple tend to keep their relationship private from the public eye, they did choose to debut their romance for the first time in June of that year.

Sophie has previously been open about how much Gogglebox has enriched her life.

In an interview with The Guardian in March 2023, she recalled the moment when she first started being recognised for the hit Channel 4 series.

“When I worked at Debenhams, people would ask about it, but I was still Soph from the visual team. It wasn’t a big thing. People didn’t look at me any differently, because we hadn’t changed one bit,” she explained.

“Everyone’s going through life with the Gogglebox families. When we started this I was 21 or 22 and now I’m 27. Pete’s got married, he’s had a baby, and he’s got another baby on the way. You’re watching our lives unfold,” Sophie added.