Gladiators star Zack George announces the death of newborn son

Gladiators star Zack George has announced the tragic death of his newborn son Leo, just days after he was born prematurely.

The 34-year-old, who plays Steel in the rebooted BBC show, welcomed a son with his wife Samantha two weeks ago.

Sharing the news of their baby’s death on Instagram, Zack wrote: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left ♥️.”

“Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you. You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.

“Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you 💔

“Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know,” he added. “Rest easy our little boy.

Leo was born at 23 weeks on March 26th, weighing 1 pound and 8 ounces.

Zack also shared a heartbreaking video of him holding their baby son in hospital.

He captioned the post: “I now see strength in a different way 🦁 People would ask how strong am I and id answer with numbers of my squat, bench press or previous personal bests.

“Now id answer that very differently. Strength is holding my little precious boy knowing its breaking my heart but mending his 💔♥️.”

A host of famous faces expressed their condolences in the comment section.

Ashley Cain, who lost his eight-month-old daughter to cancer in 2021, wrote: “Brother, I’m so sorry to hear this news. I’m sending you, your partner and your family love, strength, courage and my heartfelt condolences through this devastating time.

“Please know that I am here for you, anytime and anyplace right now. And your beautiful boy will be too, surrounding you and watching over you always. Rest in eternal paradise little Leo 🙏🏾🕊️.”

Fellow Gladiators star Montell Douglas, who plays Fire in the show, commented: “RIP baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers are with you both.”

Love Island’s Adam Collard added: “Heartbreaking to hear, sending you both love ❤️❤️.”