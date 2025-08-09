Gladiator star Zack George reveals risky procedure that contributed to premature son’s death

Zack George has revealed the risky procedure that contributes to his premature son’s death in April.

The Gladiators star announced the tragic death of his newborn son Leo, just days after he was born prematurely.

The 34-year-old, who plays Steel in the rebooted BBC show, welcomed a son with his wife Samantha.

Sharing the news of their baby’s death on Instagram, Zack wrote: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left ♥️.”

“Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you. You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.

“Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you💔.”

“Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know,” he added. “Rest easy our little boy.”

Now, speaking with The Mirror, George explained how his late baby son’s survival rates “weren’t great” but he “was big and had a good heart rate” which gave them hope.

He said: “He came out and he was really strong. There was a honeymoon period where for the first day or two everything seemed to be going really well.”

“So well, they decided to take him off the ventilator. He lasted about six hours on CPAP, then they retubed him, which he stayed on.”

Unfortunately Leo began to get air pockets around his lungs which were “getting bigger” leading the doctors to believe it was caused by a tube that created a hole in his windpipe.

“It’s no one’s fault, a baby that young is really fragile, it’s just a risk. That was really hard, because if it hadn’t happened, he would probably still be here.”

Zack and Samantha laid their baby son to rest at a funeral service in May, and shared the floral arrangements that had been on display in a post on Instagram.

The heartbreaking post also included a moving image of Leo’s small white coffin, with his parents holding hands on top of it.

A month after Leo’s death, the family held a funeral to say goodbye to their little boy and Zack shared the speech he had read out at the service.

The speech read: “The hardest speech I’ve ever had to read. You came into this world early, tiny and brave, with a heart that beat like thunder.”

“Thirteen days. That’s all we had. But in that time, you taught us more about love, and courage, than most ever will. Your body was small, but your spirit was big, fierce and unafraid.”

“We called you Leo, our lion, not for how loud you roared, but for how hard you fought to stay. You knew our voices, you knew our touch, the warmth of our hearts pressed against yours.”