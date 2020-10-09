Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding moves in with her mum – as she undergoes ‘intensive’ cancer treatment

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding moves in with her mum – as...

Sarah Harding has reportedly moved in with her mother, as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Back in August, the Girls Aloud star told fans she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer – aged just 38.

Sarah has since moved in with her mum, Marie Hardman, who is based in Manchester.

An insider has told The Sun: “Sarah has been supported by her friends and family throughout everything but her mum Marie has been her absolute rock.”

“After learning she had cancer Sarah moved back to Marie’s home in Manchester so she could start treatment with her mum caring for her.”

“Sarah is undergoing intensive treatment and is holding up well. Being with her mum is the best place for her,” the source added.

Sarah told fans about her diagnosis back in August, after people grew concerned over her absence on social media.

Posting on Instagram for the first time since 2018, Sarah shared a picture of herself in a hospital gown and wrote: “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Harding (@sarahnicoleharding) on Aug 26, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

“I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.”

“I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes,” she continued.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.”

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention,” she wrote.

“But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.”

Sarah added: “I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx.”

