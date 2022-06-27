Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts confirms new romance with footballer

Nicola Roberts is officially off the market.

The Girls Aloud star is dating Australian footballer Mitch Hahn, and the couple went public with their relationship at Elton John’s British Summertime gig over the weekend.

In photos published by MailOnline, the 36-year-old singer and the 41-year-old sportsman were spotted putting on a loved-up display at the Hyde Park concert.

Nicola Roberts confirms new romance with team GB footballer boyfriend Mitch Hahn – https://t.co/BS2qNeIuO7#News pic.twitter.com/NdClwnVePO — 234𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 🌍 (@my234Radio) June 27, 2022

Nicola’s last public relationship was with Charlie Fennell, who she dated for six years before breaking up in 2013.

Prior to this, the songstress was in a brief relationship with Carl Davies – who was handed a restraining order after being convicted of stalking Nicola after their breakup.

Carl was sentenced to over two years in prison in December after admitting to stalking former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and her daughter.