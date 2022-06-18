Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh shares their emotional plans to honour Sarah Harding’s wishes

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh has shared their emotional plans to honour Sarah Harding’s wishes.

The singer sadly passed away at the age of 39 in September 2021, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2020.

On July 24, Sarah’s former bandmates Kimberley, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle will take part in A Race For Life For Sarah in Hyde Park, which will raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Opening up to The Mirror, Kimberley admitted they all promised Sarah that they would organise an array or fundraisers in her memory, and they have lot’s of ideas “bubbling” already.

Speaking to the outlet, the mother of three revealed next month’s Race For Life will be “a particularly special element of the whole thing” as it will bring the girls back together.

Kimberley is unable to attend the event in person, but said: “I’ll FaceTime the girls while I’m doing it and it’s quite good because, actually, anyone can do it remotely as well – you can still do it from wherever you are.”

She continued: “I think that fact and the reason we’re doing it will help get anyone around it.”

“We’re not all necessarily keen runners, but I think just the nature of why we’re doing it will mean it’s not going to be hard.”

The girl band are also busy organising a Gala dinner in Sarah’s name, but unfortunately they still don’t have plans to reunite on stage.

The 40-year-old told the publication: “There won’t be any reunion of any sort.”

“I mean, because of losing Sarah, that’s just not on anybody’s radar right now and that’s why I think as a group, we’ve tried to focus on doing something positive together for her instead, which is actually a really nice focus for us.”

“We’re kind of really just hoping to raise as much money as we possibly can and that will feel like a huge achievement for us,” she added.