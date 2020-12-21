Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh announces her third pregnancy

The singer is expecting baby number three with husband Justin Scott

Kimberley Walsh has announced her third pregnancy with her husband Justin Scott.

The couple tied the knot in 2016, and are already parents to two sons – Bobby (6) and Cole (4).

The Girls Aloud star admitted the news has been something positive to focus on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kimberley said: “For the family, it’s been a bit of light in the distance and something to look towards and get excited about, and plan for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

“I’m really excited and this time I’m seeing it more through the boys’ eyes. With the first one it’s all new and just you and your partner.

“The next one was a bit of a whirlwind because Bobby was still a baby when I got pregnant with Cole. So this time, it feels really exciting seeing how excited the boys are about it. It’s so cute.

“I’m from a big family and I like the idea of having a bigger family,” the 39-year-old explained.

“It was planned and it felt like the perfect time, and I feel like the boys are at a lovely age to get more out of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

Kimberley revealed she was yet to tell some of her Girls Aloud bandmates, explaining: “I’ve told Cheryl and Nicola [Roberts], because I’ve seen them, but I need to tell Nadine [Coyle] and Sarah [Harding].

“I didn’t really want to tell them over text. We were hoping we were all going to get together before Christmas with Sarah but with restrictions it’s been so tricky.

“If I don’t get to see them before then, I will call them.”

The expecting mum also shared an update on Sarah’s breast cancer battle, revealing: “She’s doing well. It’s such a tough time for her and I’m so proud of her.

“It’s a strange feeling, because you feel proud that someone’s taken it on and is dealing with everything she’s dealing with.

“She’s actually managed to write an autobiography, which we’ve tried to help with and are sending stories and pictures. I’m so impressed she’s managed to focus herself.

“It will be lovely for people to hear her story from her side, as that’s the only truth.”