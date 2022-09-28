Girls Aloud set to reunite to host charity ball in honour of the late Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud are set to reunite to host a charity ball in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding next month.

The singer tragically passed away on September 5, 2021, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer back in 2020.

Her four bandmates took part in a charity run back in July to pay tribute to their late friend, and now will honour her memory with a gala event which she requested.

The Primrose Ball will be held on October 8 in London, with guests including Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, and The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

The ball will be presented by Fearne Cotton, and Johnny Gould will host a live auction on the night.

The Primrose Ball takes its name from Sarah’s iconic lyric in Girls Aloud’s The Promise: “Here I am, walking Primrose.”

The gala event will raise money for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal’s aims to fund research to identify new ways to predict which young women, with no family history of breast cancer, are likely to develop the disease, ensuring people can be identified earlier when treatment is more likely to be successful.

Girls Aloud said of the gala in a statement: “We are so grateful to The Londoner for hosting the Primrose Ball at their wonderful hotel.”

“Charles Oak, hotel director of The Londoner, and Sarah had a very special bond and holding her gala evening there will make the night even more special.”

“Our hope is to raise a huge amount of money that will hopefully prevent other people finding themselves in the same terrifying situation Sarah found herself in.”