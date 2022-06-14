Girls Aloud confirm plans to reunite for charity event in honour of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud have confirmed their plans to reunite for a charity event in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh have teamed up with Cancer Research UK to raise money for breast cancer research projects – including one in particular that Sarah herself wanted to help fund.

Speaking on her Instagram Story today, Cheryl candidly spoke about the group “desperately trying to find ways to help [Sarah]” when she was really sick, admitting “you feel so helpless in times like that.”

“One of the only things [Sarah] really wanted was a gala dinner,” she said, confirming those plans were currently “underway”, however Cheryl said they wanted to do more.

The singer then announced details of A Race For Life For Sarah, which will take place in Hyde Park on July 24 at 11.30am.

Cheryl continued: “I know so many of you wanted to support her, you were helping her all the way through the illness and we’d really love it if you could join us there.”

Kimberley also shared an Instagram post urging fans to attend the event, and said: “It’s a 5k race you can run or walk and if you can’t be in London on this date you can take part remotely from wherever you are.”

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come together and celebrate [Sarah’s] life and also make a huge contribution to the future outcomes of those affected by cancer.”

Weighing in on what her former bandmates had to say, Nicola wrote in an Instagram post: “Let’s come together and make it a beautiful day for and contribute towards making a difference for other women too.”

Sarah passed away at the age of 39 in September, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2020.