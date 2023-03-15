Giovanni Pernice ‘splits from Strictly Come Dancing co-star Jowita Przystal’

Giovanni Pernice has reportedly split from his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Jowita Przystal.

The professional dancers were first linked at the end of 2022, following Jowita’s split from Dancing with the Stars pro Michael Danilczuk earlier in the year.

According to The UK Sun, Giovanni and Jowita called it quits due to their “hectic work schedules”, but they remain “good friends”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

A source told the publication: “As time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules.”

“Giovanni is on tour for the next five months and trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible.”

The insider added: “Although their relationship has ended Giovanni and Jowita said they will stay good friends. It is just a shame they couldn’t make it work.”

Giovanni’s last public relationship was with Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins, who he split from in late 2021.

The 32-year-old has also previously dated Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, and TV presenter Emily Atack.