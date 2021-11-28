Giovanni Pernice responds to rumours he’s dating Verity Bowditch

Giovanni Pernice has responded to rumours he’s dating Verity Bowditch.

According to The Sun, the Italian dancer has fallen “head over heels” for the Made In Chelsea star, who he reportedly started seeing after splitting from Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to set the record straight, shutting down the speculation.

He wrote: “Happy Sunday beautiful people. Always wanting to speak the truth over here. It’s news to me that I am dating, didn’t know anything about it.”

“At the moment, as you know it’s all about dance dance dance which is wonderfullll darling. That’s the reality, no drama here.”

“Have a great day – ‘The Sun’ is shining! Gio x,” Giovanni added.