Gillian Anderson set to produce new TV shows with Netflix after signing deal with the streaming giant

Gillian Anderson has signed a first-look television deal with Netflix through her production company Fiddlehead Productions.

The award-winning actress’ deal is for television producing, with an initial term of two years.

The Sex Education star, 53, said of the deal: “Netflix have been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing.”

Gillian Anderson in The Crown | Netflix

“We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling and engaging stories and I’m thrilled to announce our collaboration,” she added.

VP of UK Netflix series Anne Mensah said: “We feel very privileged to be working closely with Gillian on new projects.”

“Her success at Netflix – from ‘Sex Education’ to her singular portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ – is second to none and we look forward to launching shows with her as an actress and executive producer.”

