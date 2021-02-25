Gillian Anderson lands lead role in new drama series

The actress will portray Eleanor Roosevelt in the programme

Gillian Anderson has landed a lead role in a new drama series.

The actress is set to portray Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving First Lady, in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series.

The 52-year-old has been cast alongside Viola Davis, who will star as Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

Amy Israel, executive vice-president of scripted programming at Showtime, commented: “Gillian Anderson is an actress of incredible range and exquisite talent — she is the perfect choice to complete this powerhouse trio, who will inhabit the roles of these iconic women.”

“It’s inspiring to have Gillian, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susanne Bier and Cathy Schulman at the forefront of The First Lady. They have truly set the stage for a landmark Showtime series.”

A release date for the programme has not yet been announced.