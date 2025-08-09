Georgia Harrison shows off her growing baby bump in new snaps

Georgia Harrison has shared some new snaps of her growing baby bump, as she patiently awaits the arrival of her first child.

The Love Island star announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner Jack Stacey back in April.

Taking to Instagram to share some photos from their maternity shoot, the 30-year-old captioned the post: “We’ve been keeping a secret 🪄✨🤰.”

She continued: “Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring 🌸❤️.”

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and i couldn’t be more grateful 🥲 …And just like that 2 are about to become 3 🧑‍🍼👩‍🍼.”

Taking to Instagram again, Georgia has now shared a bumpdate with followers and penned, “Here’s why I didn’t text you back 🎥🎞️🤰.”

One photo showed her getting her a scan, as she included another image of the 3D scan she received of her unborn baby.

Another showed her and Jack, with his arm around her and she showcased her baby bump to the camera.

The comments section of the post was flooded with support and admiration, with Olivia Attwood writing, “This is my favourite era for you 😢🥹 (you ruined our annual Ibiza trip- but still) I love seeing you in love with life xxxxxxx”

Influencer Nicole Bass added: “Can’t wait for you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Georgia and Jack met over a year ago on a dating app and have since moved in together in Essex, UK.

Speaking about her pregnancy with OK Magazine, Georgia shared: “We both definitely wanted children, and while some may say it feels too soon, we know that this is amazing news and we couldn’t be happier.”

“We’ve both lived so much already, partied to a point that is probably concerning, and done everything fun you could possibly do.”

“If we’re lucky enough to be able to have kids, why not have them sooner rather than later?”