Georgia Harrison faces ex Stephen Bear in court over claims he ‘shared footage of them having sex’

Georgia Harrison faced her ex Stephen Bear in court today, over claims he allegedly shared footage of them having sex.

The Ex On The Beach star was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in January 2021, after he was accused of sharing an alleged sex tape of Georgia in 2020.

The 32-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai at the time of his arrest, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

The trial kicked off at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, and is expected to last at least four days.

Jacqueline Carey told the court: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.”

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex). They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.”

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

Later that day, the barrister said Bear told Georgia about the footage and showed it to her.

According to MailOnline, Ms Carey said Georgia “told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did.”

But according to Georgia, Bear sent the footage to someone via WhatsApp that same night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

The barrister went on to accuse Bear of profiting off the sex tape by uploading the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to Only Fans.”

Georgia, who is best known for appearing on Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Following his arrest last January, Bear poked fun at the charges against him in a shocking YouTube video.

The TV personality showed viewers his police “rap sheet”, saying: “I’m back from Dubai and I’ve actually got a criminal case over my head. I’ve been charged with some s**t, man.

“I’ve been charged from the Essex police with harassment, obstruct police officer, exposure and voyeurism.

“So let’s start with the first one. Harassment doesn’t sound good does it? Exposure. Not too sure what exposure means. Obstructing a police officer. What do you reckon I did? Do you reckon I got in his way?”

“I think voyeurism because I’ve been to Dubai and I’ve gone on a voyage – I’m getting nicked for travelling to Dubai because I’ve been on a voyage. Do you blame Captain Cook for sailing the seven seas? No you don’t!”

Bear continued: “So right now I can’t talk about the case. It’s under investigation. I’m on bail until the 2nd of February. So right now they’ve got my passport.

“When I arrived on the 15th of January, I was going to surprise my mum – I had four police officers waiting for me at the airport.”

“They handcuffed me, it was quite embarrassing actually. And yeah at the minute I’m on bail.”

Later in the video, which he filmed while driving, Bear said he had to get his front door fixed after the police raided his home.

“I got questioned twice. I was in the cell for 14 – 15 hours, on my birthday,” he explained.

“And while I was in the police cell they have gone into my house, smashed open the door. They said they had a warrant, and I’ve had to get everything fixed. They busted my f***ing front gate too.”