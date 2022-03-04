Georgia Harrison denies she’s pregnant with fellow Love Island star’s baby

Georgia Harrison has denied she is pregnant with Joshua Ritchie’s baby.

The reality stars, who appeared on different series of Love Island, lead fans to believe they were expecting on Thursday after sharing a ‘fake’ pregnancy announcement on social media.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Georgia cradled her stomach as they posed together at an event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1)

In the caption, Georgia joked: “Can’t believe we have managed keep it a secret for this long at least the cat is out the bag. To new begins.”

“Obviously we’re hoping it has my brains, both our sense of humours and 80 percent my looks after editing.”

While most fans figured out she was joking, some believed the reality star and took to the comment section to congratulate.

The 27-year-old has since taken to her Instagram Story to deny she’s expecting.

She wrote: “I’m obs not preganant we was just lolling cause I held my belly for some reason in half the pics.” [sic]

Georgia also shared a text message she sent Josh, which read: “Why am I holding my belly like that it looks like its our baby shower.”

The Essex native shot to fame on Love Island in 2017, and has since appeared on shows like MTV’s The Challenge and Ex On The Beach.

Josh appeared on Love Island in 2015, and also went on to star on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, making an appearance in both series six and seven of the hit show.