Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan urges fans to be ‘mindful’ as she reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan has revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The 33-year-old, who shares two-year-old Alpha-Jax with her husband Jacob Blyth, shared the news on Instagram today during a Q&A.

After a fan asked, “Are you having anymore children? Your a great mum [sic],” Holly confirmed she suffered a pregnancy loss in March.

Over a photo of two positive pregnancy tests, Holly wrote: “Just because 90% of the questions are about when we’re having another and I do get constant comments like ‘AJ needs a sibling’ and I’m like I KNOWW!!…

“I did want to speak about it at the time but didn’t know how and didn’t know how and didn’t want any sympathy (and still don’t so please don’t message lol) but we did miscarry in March…

“Just a reminder to be mindful when commenting saying ‘when’s the next’ because how on earth would we know that.”

Holly married her footballer husband Jacob in a stunning Ibiza wedding in the summer of 2022.

The following January, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

That June, Holly and Jacob welcomed their baby son into the world.