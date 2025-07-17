Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan urges fans to be ‘mindful’ as she reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Holly Hagan | Instagram
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan has revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The 33-year-old, who shares two-year-old Alpha-Jax with her husband Jacob Blyth, shared the news on Instagram today during a Q&A.

After a fan asked, “Are you having anymore children? Your a great mum [sic],” Holly confirmed she suffered a pregnancy loss in March.

Jacob Byth and Holly Hagan | Instagram

Over a photo of two positive pregnancy tests, Holly wrote: “Just because 90% of the questions are about when we’re having another and I do get constant comments like ‘AJ needs a sibling’ and I’m like I KNOWW!!…

“I did want to speak about it at the time but didn’t know how and didn’t know how and didn’t want any sympathy (and still don’t so please don’t message lol) but we did miscarry in March…

“Just a reminder to be mindful when commenting saying ‘when’s the next’ because how on earth would we know that.”

Holly married her footballer husband Jacob in a stunning Ibiza wedding in the summer of 2022.

The following January, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

That June, Holly and Jacob welcomed their baby son into the world.

 

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL