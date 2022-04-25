Geordie Shore star Anthony Kennedy left with broken jaw after ‘brutal attack’

Geordie Shore star Anthony Kennedy has been left with a broken jaw following a “brutal assault” while on holiday.

Anthony had traveled to Ibiza with a few pals over the weekend, days after a reunion series for the hit show was announced by MTV, featuring original cast members like Holly Hagan, Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei.

However, the Newcastle native’s trip didn’t get off to a great start when he announced that he had been the victim of an “unprovoked attack” on their first night.

Anthony took to Instagram yesterday to upload pictures from his hospital bed, writing: “I was attacked by a man and his friend in Lineker sports bar in San Antonio Ibiza!”

“This was a completely unprovoked attack I was simply dancing on a night out enjoying the first night of my holiday. So anyone asking if I have been fighting the answer is no, no I wasn’t fighting, I was brutally attacked!”

“I came to Ibiza to get away, relax and have fun but instead I’ve had my jaw broken in 3 places both upper and lower, wires put in to keep my mouth shut, I have a numb face due to nerve damage from the punches!”

Anthony continued further down in the lengthy caption: “As for the time it’s going to take to recover mentally…I’m not sure :/ but I’m trying to stay optimistic! In all honesty biggest thing I’m scared of right now is the nerve damage I literally can’t feel my face as the nerves are in a bad way!”

The reality star added: “When I sit and think about how this is going to affect my career, TV work and how it could affect my future…What if the feeling in my face doesn’t come back? It does get a bit much and I’m overwhelmed with emotion but I’m trying to stay positive.”

Anthony ended the caption: “Not much left to say really other than a warning to anyone going on holiday with their mates in the future! Be careful out there the world can be a cruel place.”

The new series of the MTV throwback has promised to be the “ultimate Geordie throwback” as the original cast members return.

The reunion is set to include a group holiday, a long-awaited wedding and a party in the Geordie Shore house.

The reunion series is set to be an eventful one, with Holly getting married this year and Charlotte expecting her first child.