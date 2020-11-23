The reality star welcomed his first child in April

Geordie Shore star announces another baby on the way

Aaron Chalmers has announced he is expecting his second child with girlfriend Talia Oatway.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed his first child Romeo in April, with Talia also the mother of seven-year-old Siennah.

Aaron shared a photo of Romeo and Siennah to Instagram on Sunday, as they posed beside a black board that read: “Dear Santa!!! Thank you for our early Christmas present. Another baby Chalmers due May 2021.”

Aaron captioned the post: “Christmas has definitely come early 👶🏽 we must be mad!!! ANOTHER baby chalmers on the way 💙💜”

The couple began documenting their parenting journey on MTV’s Geordie OG’s – which follows the lives of former Geordie Shore castmates Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, and Aaron.

The couple briefly split after the birth of Romeo, with Aaron telling OK! magazine: “The thing is, we had a baby in lockdown and everything.

“It was just a stressful time and rather than sit in the house and argue, we had a couple weeks break just to give each other a bit of room.”