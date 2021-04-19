Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers welcomes his second child with girlfriend Talia Oatway

The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2020

Aaron Chalmers has welcomed his second child with his girlfriend Talia Oatway.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed his first child Romeo in April last year, and shared Talia’s pregnancy news back in November.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaron revealed Talia gave birth to another baby boy, writing: “Welcome to the world baby Maddox.”

“He’s 5 and half weeks early but he’s a healthy 5.5lbs and Mam and baby doing amazing 💙🥰”.

In another post, Aaron wrote: “Daddy loves you son!! Is it just me or is he Romeos double 💙”.

Sharing the news to her Instagram, Talia wrote: “Maddox. Daddy and I are so happy. Born by an emergency c sec but he was a healthy 5.5lbs. We love you son 💙”.

Aaron and Talia started dating in June 2017, and briefly split in 2019.

Talia is also the mother of seven-year-old Siennah, who she welcomed in a previous relationship.

