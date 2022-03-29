Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers ‘set to become a father for the fourth time’

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers is reportedly set to become a father for the fourth time.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old’s long-term girlfriend Talia Oatway is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Aaron is already a dad to Siennah, 8, from a previous relationship, while he and Talia are parents to Romeo, 2, and Maddox, who turns one on April 10.

A source told the publication: “They are over the moon and really excited to welcome another baby around the end of summer.”

However, the insider also claimed the couple are nervous about welcoming another child.

They said: “Managing the children is difficult for Talia especially as Aaron is often away training for his boxing career, and her family are all in West Sussex while her and Aaron are based in Newcastle.”

“Aaron is a really hands on dad though and has really stepped up since he became sober.”

The news comes after Aaron was rushed to the hospital for an emergency operation last Thursday.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to explain he had to get a hematoma drained from his nose.

The reality star turned pro fighter wrote in a post: “Emergency operation on the nose to drain a hematoma. Not ideal situation but a minor set back and back training ASAP ready for another fight date.”

However, Aaron was kept occupied as Talia delivered sweets and food to him.

Following the operation, the former Geordie Shore star shared a snap with fans of him laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged nose and his thumbs up, and wrote: “Surgery done.”

This operation has meant Aaron has had to pull out of his boxing debut, which was scheduled to take place in Newcastle on April 2.