Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers rushed to hospital for emergency operation

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has been rushed to hospital for an emergency operation.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to explain he had to get a hematoma drained from his nose.

The reality star turned pro fighter wrote: “Emergency operation on the nose to drain a hematoma. Not ideal situation but a minor set back and back training ASAP ready for another fight date.”

The father-of-two also admitted he has a phobia of needles, after getting a cannula inserted into his arm.

He wrote: “Worst part is done [laughing emoji] Now just to wait for surgery!! Needles ain’t for me like.”

However, Aaron was kept occupied as his long-term girlfriend Talia Oatway delivered sweets and food to him.

Following the operation, the former Geordie Shore star shared a snap with fans of him laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged nose and his thumbs up, and wrote: “Surgery done”

This operation has meant Aaron has had to pull out of his boxing debut, which was scheduled to take place in Newcastle on April 2.

He recently told SunSport: “Not long after that we went into lockdown, then I had a baby and my life kind of spiralled a little bit.”

“I was drinking and then it got to like August or September and I thought, ‘I’m going to give it one more chance in boxing’.”

Aaron and Talia started dating in June 2017, and the pair share two kids together – Romeo and Maddox. Talia is also the mother to Siennah, who she welcomed in a previous relationship.