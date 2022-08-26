Gemma Owen reveals the REAL reason she initially turned down Love Island

Gemma Owen has explained why she initially turned down Love Island.

The 19-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, and she finished in second place alongside Luca Bish.

In a new YouTube video, Gemma revealed she was first approached to do the show in 2021, but she declined due to her horse riding career.

She said: “I actually got approached last year. Because of my riding – it was my busiest time, I went to the European Championships – I’m like no way was I going to take two months out of the summer. So that was pretty much a write off.”

“This year again I got approached, and initially I was like ‘I’m still not really feeling it.’ I had just settled my business and I still wanted to campaign with my riding.”

“But then after a few competitions at the start of the season, my riding wasn’t going the way I wanted to and I pretty much ruled myself out from the season straight away because I had to get a few qualifying scores and I didn’t.”

“So pretty quickly, the door for Love Island opened and I started going through the process. The further I got in the process, the more people I started meeting, and the more I got a feel of it, I just loved it… I was like ok, this is what I’m going to be doing this summer.”

Gemma, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, admitted she still had “quite a few concerns” about doing the show.

She said: “One was: How will it affect my riding firstly? If I go on a show like that, will I be taken seriously again in the dressage world? Am I going to get back to the top, like back to an international level?”

“And secondly, I think going on a show like that… Sometimes there’s a bit of a stigma, and you can be labelled with a certain kind of thing, which I didn’t want to be labelled with. I wanted to keep my image very clean and come across very classy.”

“Sometimes I felt, ‘Am I going to be able to maintain that?’ Especially with some of the challenges. So they were my concerns about going on, but I felt like in the end the positives outweighed the negatives and I’m glad that I went on, because it was the best thing of my life and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Since finding fame on Love Island, Gemma has signed a six-figure deal with popular online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

She said of the deal: “I actually can’t believe it, it’s mental. I’m so so thankful for everyone at PLT. I’m so excited to start working with them.”