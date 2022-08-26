Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Gemma Owen reveals the REAL reason she initially turned down Love Island

©ITV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Gemma Owen has explained why she initially turned down Love Island.

The 19-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, and she finished in second place alongside Luca Bish.

In a new YouTube video, Gemma revealed she was first approached to do the show in 2021, but she declined due to her horse riding career.

From Lifted Entertainment

She said: “I actually got approached last year. Because of my riding – it was my busiest time, I went to the European Championships – I’m like no way was I going to take two months out of the summer. So that was pretty much a write off.”

“This year again I got approached, and initially I was like ‘I’m still not really feeling it.’ I had just settled my business and I still wanted to campaign with my riding.”

“But then after a few competitions at the start of the season, my riding wasn’t going the way I wanted to and I pretty much ruled myself out from the season straight away because I had to get a few qualifying scores and I didn’t.”

“So pretty quickly, the door for Love Island opened and I started going through the process. The further I got in the process, the more people I started meeting, and the more I got a feel of it, I just loved it… I was like ok, this is what I’m going to be doing this summer.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Gemma, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, admitted she still had “quite a few concerns” about doing the show.

She said: “One was: How will it affect my riding firstly? If I go on a show like that, will I be taken seriously again in the dressage world? Am I going to get back to the top, like back to an international level?”

“And secondly, I think going on a show like that… Sometimes there’s a bit of a stigma, and you can be labelled with a certain kind of thing, which I didn’t want to be labelled with. I wanted to keep my image very clean and come across very classy.”

“Sometimes I felt, ‘Am I going to be able to maintain that?’ Especially with some of the challenges. So they were my concerns about going on, but I felt like in the end the positives outweighed the negatives and I’m glad that I went on, because it was the best thing of my life and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Since finding fame on Love Island, Gemma has signed a six-figure deal with popular online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

She said of the deal: “I actually can’t believe it, it’s mental. I’m so so thankful for everyone at PLT. I’m so excited to start working with them.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us