It's been two years since the TOWIE star competed on the show

Gemma Collins reveals she’s returning to Dancing On Ice for special appearance

Gemma Collins has revealed she’s returning to Dancing On Ice for a special appearance.

The TOWIE star appeared on the popular ice-skating show back in 2019, where she skated alongside professional Matt Evers.

One of the most memorable moments from the 39-year-old’s stint on the show saw her fall face-first onto the ice during the final moments of one of her performances.

Taking to her Instagram Stories ahead of tonight’s show, Gemma said: “Just heading into Dancing On Ice… I make an appearance, can’t tell you what yet.”

According to The Sun, Gemma will return to the ice with a dramatic entrance, which will see her lowered onto the ice on a diamond trapeze hoop.

A source told the publication: “Gemma is part of the show’s family now — and everyone’s really excited that she is coming back.

“She has a huge fanbase and is always entertaining. The props department have gone all out with her sparkling trapeze hoop.

“She has a reputation of being a diva, but she’ll be on best behaviour and she will be on time.”

The news comes after comedian Rufus Hound was forced to pull out of this week’s show, after being exposed to Covid-19.

Aside from Rufus, this year’s line-up includes Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant.

Dancing On Ice airs at 6pm tonight, Sunday, January 17 on Virgin Media One.