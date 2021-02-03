Gemma Collins reveals her dad is ‘getting stronger every day’ following battle with Covid-19

The TOWIE star's father Alan got out of hospital last week

Gemma Collins reveals her dad is ‘getting stronger every day’ following battle...

Gemma Collins has revealed her dad is “getting stronger every day” following his battle with Covid-19.

Last week, the TV personality’s father Alan returned home from hospital after a “scary” battle with the deadly virus.

The 40-year-old admitted she feared her 73-year-old dad “wouldn’t make it”, after he was left fighting for his life despite being a “very fit man” before he contracted the virus.

Speaking on the latest episode of her BBC podcast, the TOWIE star said: “He is starting to walk again little by little.”

Prior to his illness, Gemma said her father was “very active”, explaining: “He exercises for two hours every day, goes to work, walks the dog – you name it he does it.”

“So it was a real shock when he got Covid-19 and he couldn’t do any of those things anymore.”

“Slowly and surely he is getting stronger every day,” she added.

Gemma celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, and called her father’s recovery “biggest gift of all”.

“Yes, I can’t have the party that was planned. I had arranged so many singers to come to a venue I booked last year.”

“That’s not going to happen but it doesn’t matter because my dad has survived Covid. I have ordered a huge cake so the fact that I can sit eating cake with my dad on my birthday is absolutely priceless.”

“My birthday wish this year is just to be so happy with what I’ve got. I don’t need anything, so this birthday I just want to wish for eternal happiness,” she added.