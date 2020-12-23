Gemma Collins reveals both her parents are ‘extremely unwell’ after contracting Covid-19

The TOWIE star urged her followers to follow government guidelines in an emotional post

Gemma Collins has revealed both her parents are “extremely unwell” after contracting the coronavirus.

The TOWIE star pleaded with her followers to stay safe and follow government guidelines amid the pandemic, in an emotional post sharing her heartache.

Sharing a photo of her parents to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old wrote: “Please please please take notice of the guidelines ! Both my parents are extremely unwell with Covid-19!”

“Seeing my dad cry which he never does ! Was a shock and say he would rather be dead than experience everything he is going through right now…

“This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking 💔,” Gemma added.

“My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real ! And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE 🙏🏻 it really is petrifying 😢

“What a difference a year makes …. STAY HOME !!! STAY SAFE !!! SAVE LIVES without your health !!! You got nothing !!!!”

The news comes after the UK tightened their lockdown restrictions as coronavirus case numbers surge, with many being asked to stay at home for a two-week period with limited exceptions.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill have faced backlash for travelling abroad amid the pandemic, as many people will be unable to see their families this Christmas with the new rules.

Irish stars such as Chris O’Dowd and Vogue Williams have shared their heartache about not being able to return home for the festive season as a result of the pandemic.