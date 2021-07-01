Gemma Collins pays tribute to her dad after his Covid-19 battle: ‘So lucky he pulled through’

The TOWIE star previously admitted she feared her father "wouldn't make it"

Gemma Collins pays tribute to her dad after his Covid-19 battle: ‘So...

Gemma Collins has paid tribute to her dad after his “scary” Covid-19 battle.

Just before Christmas, the TOWIE star revealed both of her parents became “extremely unwell” after contracting the deadly virus.

The 40-year-old previously admitted she feared her 73-year-old father “wouldn’t make it”, after he was left fighting for his life despite being a “very fit man” before he contracted the virus.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, Gemma shared a sweet video of her dad making her breakfast.

She said: “What a gentleman my dad is, making me breakfast before I go to work.”

“We was so lucky that my dad pulled through💗”

Speaking on her BBC podcast about her dad’s health scare, Gemma said: “When it happens so close and within your family it literally tears you apart.”

“Our house is not the same without my dad and it has been such a scary time because we just haven’t known how he was going to be. And if he was going to make it…”

“There were moments where we all had to have the chat about, you know, what if dad doesn’t pull through,” she confessed.