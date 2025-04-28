Gemma Collins ‘in talks to make grand return’ to iconic reality series

Gemma Collins is reportedly “in talks to make grand return” to I’m A Celebrity All Stars, after famously quitting the series just 72 hours the first time.

The 44-year-old TOWIE icon travelled to Australia in 2014, but was only in the jungle for three days before exclaiming “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!”

However, according to latest reports, the 44-year-old is “in talks” to return to South Africa to participate in the All Stars version.

According to The Sun, Gemma is the main priority for the upcoming All Stars series, and although nothing has been decided yet, executives have already started preliminary discussions with the star.

A source told the publication: “She hated it first time round but knows it would be TV gold for her fans if she gave it another go.”

“The discussions could go either way but signing her would be a huge win for execs.”

The series featured a variety of previous contestants from the main show, including Amir Khan, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, and Fatima Whitbread.



Following her sudden exit over ten years ago, Gemma had admitted she would be willing to give the jungle a second chance.

She told the Sun in 2015: “Everything would be different a second time. I’d be like Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie rolled into one, and I’d do the tasks.”

“I’m not scared of nothing. Hopefully one day the producers may give me another chance.”

Despite only last three days in the jungle, Gemma gave viewers some iconic moments from the series.

The report comes shortly after she confessed she wanted to be the next Victoria Beckham, with her fiancé Rami Hawash as David.

The ex-Towie star revealed her plans to move from Essex, saying: “The only way is the Cotswolds for me.”