Gemma Collins admits she was ‘so hurt’ after being called cruel names in front of her mother

Gemma Collins admits she was ‘so hurt’ after being called cruel names...

Gemma Collins has admitted she was “so hurt” after being called cruel names in front of her mother.

The TOWIE star will appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Thursday night, in what the host has described as a “very emotional” interview.

In a clip of the upcoming show, the 40-year-old recalled an encounter where she was called a “fat c***” while taking her mother out for lunch, leaving her mum Joan “very upset”.

“It was so embarrassing once, I was taking my mum for lunch, a van pulled up and they started abusing me,” she explained.

“It wasn’t for me, I felt so hurt that that happened in front of my mum.”

When Piers asked what they had said, Gemma replied: “‘You fat c***’. You know, ‘fat cow’. ‘Look at you stuffing your face.’ Again, I’m used to it but I didn’t want my mum to hear it.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Piers revealed Gemma had received death threats after news she would be appearing on his show.

“I talk about the trolling [Gemma’s] got and whether you love her or hate her – she’s got two million fans on social media who love her and she’s got other people who can’t stand her.”

“Whether you do or not, no one should have to put up with people on Twitter, spewing the kind of vile abuse and death threats that they have been spewing at Gemma Collins.”

“The moment I announced it on Twitter, out it poured, people saying ‘I hope you die’ literally. It’s more than that, this is a malevolent thing in our culture, our society now, there’s no regulation.”

