Gaz Beadle’s ex-wife Emma Mcvey reveals she’s engaged – two years after shock split from Geordie Shore star

Gaz Beadle’s ex-wife Emma McVey has announced her engagement to her boyfriend James Staszewsky.

The model was previously married to the Geordie Shore star, and the former couple share two children together.

She shared the news on Instagram with a series of romantic snaps from a beach proposal, capturing James on one knee under the night sky.

In her heartfelt caption, Emma wrote: “So this happened. I said yes to the man who’s taken on both me and my children and treats them like his own.

“Who has the biggest heart, who treats me better than anything, remains loyal and above anything, and loves me deeply.

“Supported me in everything I’ve done, every decision I’ve made and been my absolute rock because it’s not always been easy. ”

She continued by saying, “You were a complete surprise when you came into my life and an even bigger surprise when you got down on one knee, to the point I thought you were joking, wanting to marry into the crazy, chaotic life of mine.”

Fans and celebrity friends quickly shared their excitement in the comments.

Influencer Naomi Banjo wrote: “Oh Emma, congratulations! You sooo deserve this! I’m so happy for you.”

Others added: “Eeeekk!!! So happy for you” and “DOUBLE YAY!!! Absolutely love you! So happy for you, beautiful girl xxxxx.”

Emma started dating James in May of the previous year, less than a year after her divorce from Gaz was made public.

She and Gaz share two children, Chester and Primrose, and have appeared together on the reality series Geordie OGs.

When her new romance first became public, Emma and Gaz both addressed social media trolls.

They insisted they remained “really good friends” and were genuinely happy for one another despite moving on with new partners.

Gaz has been reported to be dating aspiring influencer Maia Ellen and has recently enjoyed a family trip to Centre Parcs with her and his two children.