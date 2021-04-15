Gavin and Stacey star teases another special

Rob Brydon has teased the possibility of another Gavin and Stacey special.

The popular BBC show aired from 2007 to 2010, and returned in 2019 for a one-off Christmas special.

Speaking on his podcast, Rob, who played Bryn West on the show, spoke about the cliff-hanger which occurred at the end of the Christmas Special – which saw Nessa propose to Smithy.

Speaking to guest Sheridan Smith, the actor said: “I think they might do one more special because they left it hanging, didn’t they, with the proposal?”

“So it would seem strange if they didn’t. But they should crack on if they are going to do it.”

Sheridan, a former cast-member who played Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith, replied: “They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special. Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they?”

“What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job. They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour.”