Gary Lucy confirms he and Laura Anderson have SPLIT – after announcing they are expecting their first child together

Gary Lucy has confirmed he and Laura Anderson have split.

Earlier today, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

But just hours later, Gary revealed he and Laura are no longer together, and that they will be co-parenting their baby.

He told The UK Sun: “I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

According to the publication, Laura dumped Gary two weeks ago after a series of rows over where to raise their child.

A source said: “Gary’s been left devastated – he’s absolutely heartbroken.”

“They spent Christmas together and he travelled to Glasgow last weekend in a desperate attempt to try to win her back, they enjoyed a meal out and attended their first scan together – but Laura was adamant it’s over.”

Love Island star Laura and Hollyoaks actor Gary met on Celebs Go Dating last year, and confirmed their romance in November.

Their romance came just months after Laura split from her on-off boyfriend Dane Bowers for good in August.

Laura announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday.

Sharing a sweet video montage of her growing baby bump, the Love Island 2018 star penned: “Our hearts are full 🫶🏼 Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”