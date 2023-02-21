Gary Lucy appears to take cryptic swipe at pregnant ex Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy appears to have taken a cryptic swipe at his pregnant ex Laura Anderson.

The Hollyoaks heartthrob started dating the Love Island star last year, after the pair met on Celebs Go Dating.

Last week, the pair announced they are expecting their first child together, but Gary later confirmed that they are no longer together.

Gary has since appeared to have taken a cryptic swipe at Laura.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Hollyoaks actor shared a text post which read: “People that spend time looking for faults in others, should spend time correcting their own.”

Gary wrote: “Amen to that.”

Last week, Laura shared a cryptic post of her own, which read: “I’ve been choosing peace over people lately. So far no regrets.”

In a recent interview with The Sun on Sunday, Gary explained that he and Laura called it quits just two weeks ago, after he refused to move to Scotland with her because he has four children in Essex.

The 41-year-old said: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

“I know Laura was over the moon [about the pregnancy]. However, things aren’t as I’d have loved them to be. I’m a romantic, so I want things to be perfect. I’ll always want that fairytale, but as you get older, you have to realise it doesn’t always work out.”

“I’m really gutted. I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her,” he added.

Gary went on to say: “It’s been really hard and I’m devastated it’s over romantically. I think the world of her.”

Laura announced her pregnancy via Instagram last Wednesday.

Sharing a sweet video montage of her growing baby bump, the Love Island 2018 star penned: “Our hearts are full 🫶🏼 Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

Her romance with Gary came after she split from her on-off boyfriend Dane Bowers for good in August.

