Gary Lineker ‘lands major new presenting role’ with rival station after BBC exit

Gary Lineker has reportedly landed a major new presenting role with ITV.

In May, the presenter was forced to step down from the BBC, after he posted an Instagram Story on Zionism that he didn’t realise included a rat emoji, sparking an antisemitism row.

According to The Sun, the 64-year-old is set to return to our screens as the brand new host of an ITV game show called The Box.

The show, described as a cross between I’m A Celebrity and SAS: Who Dares Wins, will see 12 celebs put in boxes and given daring challenges to complete.

A source said: “The Box is massive in Norway, and the rights were quickly sold to Denmark and now the UK.

“ITV are really excited about it – and believe they have finally found a worthy successor to Saturday Night Takeaway.

“They have long been sniffing around Gary and just needed to find the right format for him. They’re confident they’ve found that now, and the BBC’s loss is their gain.”

A TV insider added: “The scheduling hasn’t yet been confirmed but filming takes place in the autumn, and the series is due to air early spring.

“It looks likely to get a Saturday night slot though, but obviously it’s all still to play for.”

During an interview with The New World last month, the former Match of the Day presenter was asked if his departure from the BBC was “of his own volition, or a case of quit or be quitted?” to which he replied: “The latter.”

The 64-year-old’s departure came after he expressed his “unreserved” regret for posting an Instagram Story on Zionism that included a rat image that he later removed.

At the time, Gary insisted he did not see the rat emoji, and apologised for any “hurt and upset caused”.

Speaking about his subsequent exit, Gary told the outlet: “That’s what changed after that [post]. I made a mistake, and I immediately took it down and apologised, which I thought should have been enough.”

Gary said he believed he had complied with the BBC’s impartiality rules, as he had looked at the ongoing situation in Gaza “without a vested interest”.

“I’ve got no skin in the game. I’m not Muslim, I’m not Palestinian, I’m not Israeli, I’m not Jewish. I come from a place of complete impartiality. And then it becomes about truth,” he said.

“People talked about me being antisemitic. I’m not anti-any group of people. Any race, any colour. But I am anti the killing of children.”

The presenter also said he did not blame the BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie for his exit.

“Tim Davie I know and I get on well with. I know how difficult it is for him with what’s going on,” he said.

“Do I dislike people at the BBC? Not the people that I know.”

When contacted for a comment, the BBC referred back to Tim Davie’s statement on Gary’s departure back in May, and said they had “nothing further to add”.

At the time, the BBC Director-General said: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

Gary also said at the time: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.”

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

“However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”