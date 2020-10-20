Gary Lineker apologises for shopping without a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic

The sports broadcaster has spoken out after he faced backlash on social media

Gary Lineker has apologised for shopping without wearing a face mask.

Earlier this week, the former footballer came under fire after he was pictured in a Marks & Spencer store in south-west London without a face covering.

Responding to the backlash on social media, Gary tweeted: “In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on.”

“Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on.”

“Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present,” he added.

Wearing a face mask in shops has been made compulsory in the UK, and people who do not comply with the rule can receive fines of up to £200.