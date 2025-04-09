Gary Barlow opens up about new music and why Las Vegas residency didn’t go ahead

Gary Barlow has opened up about the new music Take That have on the way and why the band’s Las Vegas residency didn’t go ahead.

Speaking with The Sun, the singer revealed that new material from him and his bandmates, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, is coming sooner than anticipated.

“We’re all working on a new Take That record right now,” he told the outlet at a screening for his new ITV series, Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour.

He continued: “We all came off tour at the end of the year and said, ‘Right, let’s get to work.’ It’s been slated for next year. We just don’t want to stop, really.”

“But I think we’re at the point where we don’t even really want to make an album, we just want to put singles out. We’re writing, we’re recording, and when we like something, we’re just going to put it out.”

“The albums take years to make. And I often think of our fans, they want stuff now. They don’t want to wait for two years.”

Gary also opened up about the potential for Take That to host a residency in Sin City, following after major acts such as Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, and U2.

However, the former X Factor judge explained that they have not been able to secure a deal, and said: “It’s so hard. It’s not happening at the moment.”

“Last year was a good year for us because we played lots of countries that we’d never played before. But I just couldn’t get Vegas to work. It’s because we’re not big in America, that’s the reality…”

“I’d love to just do it once. Even if it’s just for three weeks.”

While Vegas takes a backseat, Gary is busy with his new record with Take That along with a solo tour happening in the next few months, called Songbook 2025.

He will play 41 dates across the UK, including Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.