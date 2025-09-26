Funeral details revealed for Ricky Hatton following his shock death

Ricky Hatton’s family has shared details of his funeral arrangements, nearly two weeks after the former world champion boxer was found dead at the age of 46.

In a statement posted on social media today, his relatives confirmed there will be a memorial service “celebrating the life of Richard Hatton MBE” at Manchester Cathedral on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 12pm.

Attendance inside the cathedral will be by invitation only, but the public will be welcome to pay their respects outside.

The family said the route for the procession will be announced in the coming days.

The announcement comes as tributes continue to pour in for the man affectionately nicknamed “The Hitman,” whose sudden passing earlier this month stunned the sporting world.

Hatton, who was discovered at his Manchester home earlier this month by his manager Paul Speak, has been remembered by friends, fans and fellow fighters as one of Britain’s most popular boxers.

Manny Pacquiao hailed Hatton as “a great fighter… a brave and kind man,” saying he will always honour the respect and sportsmanship he displayed.

Eddie Hearn said, “Everybody loved Ricky. May he rest in eternal peace,” offering his condolences to Hatton’s family.

Tyson Fury also paid tribute on social media, writing, “RIP to the legend @rickyhatton… There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton.”

David Haye praised him as “honest to the core” and “a warrior… someone who defined what being a champion truly means.”

Ricky’s ex-girlfriend, singer and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, also paid tribute to him on social media.

Claire – who started dating Ricky during their time on ITV’s Dancing on Ice last year – took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her former boyfriend.

Set to Elvis Presley’s song If I Can Dream, the 54-year-old created a video montage of the pair’s time together, including date night photos and behind-the-scenes snaps from Dancing On Ice.

“I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky,” Claire penned in her tribute.

“My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy.”

“Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always,” Claire concluded.

Ricky and Claire had known each other for several years, but it wasn’t until their stint on Dancing On Ice that they began to date.

The couple officially debuted their romance in May of last year, when they attended the opening night of the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

However, in December 2024, it was confirmed that their relationship had come to an end.

When asked about their split at a red carpet event in London, Claire stated to MailOnline: “I’m great – we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

Ricky was a huge success throughout his career until his retirement in 2012, winning several world championships at light-welterweight, and one at welterweight.

His official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.