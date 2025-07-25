Ad
Funeral details revealed for Ozzy Osbourne as major stars set to pay tribute

Ozzy Osbourne Press Photo Photo by Ross Halfin
Kendra Becker | Editor
Plans to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s life have been revealed, following his passing earlier this week.

The Black Sabbath frontman sadly died at the age of 76 on Tuesday at his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounding by his beloved family.

The “Prince of Darkness” passed away just weeks after performing his final show with Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne backstage at his final concert | Instagram

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

According to The Sun, a host of stars are now hoping to pay their respects to Ozzy at a service in Birmingham, ahead of a smaller private funeral.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne | The Osbournes

A source told the outlet “There are conversations about a celebration of his life in Birmingham, the city that meant so much to him.

“Artists like Yungblud, who was seen by Ozzy as a musician who could carry on the mantle of what he started all those years ago, is expected to have a role in it.

“There are hundreds of big names who will want to pay their respects and celebrate his life and legacy, as well as thousands of fans who would line the streets to say goodbye.”

