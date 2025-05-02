Frankie Bridge reveals secret health battle while suffering from ‘awful’ illness

Frankie Bridge has revealed that she has been fighting a secret health battle while suffering from an “awful” illness which left her “completely wiped out.”

The Saturdays star took to Instagram to share a video revealing that she has been struck by gastroenteritis.

She explained that her “immunity has been so bad” after suffering from the condition which she has had a bad spell of “twice back to back.”

Gastroenteritis is a common inflammation of the stomach and intestines caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites.

It typically manifests with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramps, but may also include fever, fatigue, and headaches.

The 36-year-old, who was wearing a beige T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms in the clip, said she has been having other “tests done” and has also been on “antibiotics for a bad tooth.”

“I’ve said a couple of time that I’ve been ill a lot lately so I thought I would give you an update. I’ve basically had gastroenteritis […] Which I very rarely get to be honest and it has completely wiped me out and been awful. I feel like my gut has massively suffered and it feels still really fragile.”

“While that has been going on I’ve been having tests done and I couldn’t take my daily Symprove. On top of all of this I’ve been on antibiotics because I’ve had a bad tooth and I feel like I’ve noticed a massive difference in my immunity.”

The Loose Women panelist concluded by sharing with fans that she’s been “given the all clear” by doctors.

She added: “I’m finally over it and I’m hoping it’s the last time because I’ve been given the all clear to get back into my daily routine. I’m happy to be back and it’s nice to be back in a routine.”

The Saturdays formed during the summer of 2007 and have been on hiatus since 2014.

Frankie, alongside Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, and Vanessa White, were chosen from a pool of thousands on the TV series S Club Search to appear as a support act for the band.

However, speaking on The Savoy Originals podcast recently, Frankie admitted that she “didn’t like” all the singles they dropped in their time.

“It wouldn’t matter if you didn’t like a single, that single was coming out whether you liked it or not,” she said.

“There’s a few singles that don’t exist in my head because I didn’t like them, and you have to still go on TV and say, ‘Buy this single, it’s the greatest song ever, and perform it, whether you like it or not.’ And that’s fine because some of them you like and some of them you don’t.”