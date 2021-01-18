The couple confirmed their romance last week

Francesca Farago and Demi Sims pack on the PDA in loved-up video

Francesca Farago and Demi Sims have shared a loved-up video, days after confirming their romance.

Last week, the reality stars sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

Days later, the couple locked lips in a sweet snap, confirming their romance.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, Too Hot To Handle star Francesca shared a video of her counting down the days until her TOWIE beau arrived in Mexico to meet her.

The Canadian model captioned the post: “now till forever”, tagging her girlfriend.

The clip shows Francesca on her way to collect Demi with a bouquet of red roses, and ends with the couple kissing for the camera.

The video has raked in over 146.7K likes and 24k comments since it was uploaded.

Like many other reality stars, Demi and Francesca have jetted off despite current public health advice regarding travel.

Francesca rose to fame on Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot To Handle, where she found love with co-star Harry Jowsey.

Since splitting from Harry, the 27-year-old has been linked to a host of famous faces – including Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino.

Demi is best known for her appearances on TOWIE, and she previously dated Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, after meeting on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Megan showed her support for the new couple, commenting on Demi’s photo of them kissing: “Cuties 🔥”.