Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking tribute to his beloved dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his beloved dog Roscoe, after he revealed he had to put him down due to illness.

After Roscoe had been on life support for four days, the Ferrari star revealed he had to make the difficult decision to put his beloved dog to death.

The English Bulldog had developed a sizable fan base and frequently accompanied the seven-time world champion on the Formula One circuit.

In an emotional tribute, Lewis wrote: “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.”

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms,” he continued.

On Friday, the 40-year-old revealed they had to put Roscoe into an induced coma, and asked followers to pray for his recovery.

Sharing photos of Roscoe in the vet hospital, he wrote: “Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe.

“He was admitted into the hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Roscoe previously battled pneumonia back in April.

At the time, his trainer Kirstin McMillian shared details of his treatment: “Roscoe, because I know you are going to ask, he is going to his vet today. This is a vet that practices veterinary medicine where she combines Eastern and Western, that’s an integrative pet practice.”

“So she’s a real vet, she went to Davis and everything, but she went for a few years of additional training in holistic methods, Chinese medicine, acupuncture and things like that. What she is going to do with him today is a high-dose Vitamin C IV drop and this is supportive care.”

“This is in addition to the strong antibiotics that he is correctly on for his pneumonia.”