Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking news about his beloved dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartbreaking update on his beloved dog Roscoe.

The English Bulldog, who often accompanies the seven-time Formula One world champion to races around the world, was taken to hospital earlier this week after developing pneumonia.

On Friday, the 40-year-old revealed they had to put Roscoe into an induced coma, which he may not wake from.

Sharing photos of Roscoe in the vet hospital, he wrote: “Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe.

“He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Roscoe previously battled pneumonia back in April.

At the time, his trainer Kirstin McMillian shared details of his treatment: “Roscoe, because I know you are going to ask, he is going to his vet today. This is a vet that practices veterinary medicine where she combines Eastern and Western, that’s an integrative pet practice.

“So she’s a real vet, she went to Davis and everything, but she went for a few years of additional training in holistic methods, Chinese medicine, acupuncture and things like that. What she is going to do with him today is a high-dose Vitamin C IV drop and this is supportive care.

“This is in addition to the strong antibiotics that he is correctly on for his pneumonia.”

The news comes during a challenging season for Lewis following his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

The Briton currently sits sixth in the Drivers’ Championship and is still searching for his first win with the Scuderia.

His most recent outing in Azerbaijan saw him finish eighth.