Former X Factor stars ‘to launch Â£1million lawsuit against Simon Cowell’s company’

A group of former X Factor contestants are reportedly planning a Â£1million lawsuit against Simon Cowell’s company SyCo.

According to The Sunday Mirror, five solo acts and one group intend on suing the label for alleged “bullying, mistreatment and neglect” as a result of going on the talent show.

An unnamed singer involved in the reported planned lawsuit told the publication: “Being on the show was a horrific experience. Weâ€™ve been suffering for years as a result. Itâ€™s awful.â€

The singer added: â€œMyself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we feel we deserve.”

â€œSimon needs to take responsibility. We lost a lot of money from having periods of our lives not making money to deal with trauma still ingrained from the show.”

â€œIt will be a Â£1million-plus case. Itâ€™s about justice, being compensated for the time and money weâ€™ve spent with medical professionals trying to live normal lives again.â€

She alleged: â€œWe have a lot of evidence, including emails, recordings and psychological assessments that will show how we were mistreated.”

â€œItâ€™s very easy for the public to see us with make-up, beautiful clothes and dry ice floating around. But just moments before stepping on stage many contestants were sleep deprived, in tears and suffering trauma.”

“Lots of contestants are from underprivileged backgrounds so getting on the show was like a winning lottery ticket. Youâ€™re sold the dream, but once youâ€™re off the show, youâ€™re thrown into the world with very little after care.”

The singer claimed: “Your mental wellbeing was of no oneâ€™s interest. We were just pawns in their game. When I entered the show I was confident, ambitious and charismatic. Now I am extremely untrusting, emotional, nervous and full of anxiety.â€

A spokesman for X Factor said: â€œWelfare of those taking part is our No1 priority and we have robust measures and welfare teams in place to ensure support is always available.”

“We are unaware of any legal claims being filed against The X Factor and despite not being on air for several years, we remain open to discuss concerns with anyone who chooses to do so.â€