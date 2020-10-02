Former TOWIE star joins Dancing On Ice line-up

The reality star has admitted she's "nervous" about taking part

Billie Faiers has confirmed that she will take part in Dancing On Ice in 2021.

The former TOWIE star announced the exciting news on Instagram, by sharing a picture of white ice skates.

She wrote: “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice ❄️⛸ I still can’t believe I am actually doing it !! 😆😆😆”

“I am soooo nervous but so excited … This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Shepherd (@billiefaiersofficial) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:09am PDT

“I have zero ice skating or dance experience 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud ❤️ Wish me luck ⛸❤️,” she added.

Billie has joined the line-up alongside Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant.

This yummy mummy is trading playdates for skates! See you on the ice @BillieFaiers ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LkzQTE37Lk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2020

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present Dancing On Ice early next year.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will also reprise their roles as judges.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.