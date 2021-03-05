Former staff of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘queuing up’ to assist bullying probe

Former staff of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘queuing up’ to assist...

Former staff of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly “queuing up” to assist Buckingham Palace’s investigation into claims the Duchess mistreated royal aides.

Earlier this week, The Times reported that Meghan faced a bullying complaint in Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household” and “undermined the confidence of a third staff member.”

The complaint was reportedly made in October 2018 by Meghan and Harry’s communications secretary at the time.

Hours after the report hit headlines, Buckingham Palace confirmed they would investigate the allegations that appeared in The Times.

In a statement, the Palace said: “We are clearly very concerned about the allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Following allegations in The Times, Buckingham Palace have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/WdMSWtubYq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 3, 2021

A source has since told the UK Mirror: “A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about.”

The aides reportedly worked for the couple in October 2018, when a complaint against Meghan was lodged by their communications secretary Jason Knauf.

Insiders have claimed the issue “was investigated” at the time, but the aides eventually “chose not to proceed with the complaint”.

An insider said: “The complaint was considered and those members of staff were spoken to and given the option of taking it further.”

“For whatever reason, they decided not to, possibly because they were still in their job and they were worried about the implications.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan has vehemently denied allegations she mistreated members of staff.

In a statement, they said: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the rep added.

The story was published just days before Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on March 7 on CBS.

The interview will also air on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm the following day.