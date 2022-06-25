Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild faces sexual assault charges

Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild appeared in court on Thursday to face rape and sexual assault charges.

The 34-year-old is accused of filming himself molesting six women while they slept.

The Scotsman is also charged with raping, blackmailing, and exhibiting a sexually explicit photo of a seventh woman.

He appeared in front of the Carlisle magistrates’ court under his real name Ross Davidson.

Ross was previously arrested at his parents’ home in Aberdeen after police were authorised by the CPS over the 17 offences, which allegedly took place between the years of 2013 and 2018.

He appeared in court and did not enter a formal plea.

His solicitor Chris Toms said of the rape charge, “That is firmly denied. He wants his day in court.”

The singer was remanded in custody and is set to appear at London’s Wood Green crown court on July 22.

In 2019, Ross was investigated by The Met’s Specialist Crime command, who seize a mobile phone which reportedly contained images of women being molested as they slept.

Four of the alleged sexual assaults are said to have taken place in his home in North London, between October 2013 and December 2017.

Another assault is alleged to have taken place at a Shrewsbury hotel in June 2017.

The last alleged incident is said to have occurred in May 2018 while he attended the Cannes film festival.

The singer has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and six of voyeurism in relation to these alleged offences.

Elsewhere, Ross has been accused of rape between August 1 and October 1, 2013 and then blackmailing the same woman in November 2017.

He is also accused of causing criminal damage to the complainant’s property, and in October 2017, disclosing a sexually explicit photograph with the intent to cause her distress.

The final charge he faces is possession of an extreme pornographic image featuring a non-consensual sex act.

Ross joined Spandau Ballet in 2018 as a replacement for the original lead singer Tony Hadley.

He was fired live on ITV’s This Morning just two years later, which he claims distressed him so much he attempted to take his own life whilst in Cannes.