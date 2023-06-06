Former Love Island star reveals terrifying villa security breach

Davide Sanclimenti has revealed there was a terrifying security breach of the Love Island villa last summer.

The Italian Stallion won the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

After leaving the Majorcan villa, the fan-favourite couple landed their own two-part series on ITV, titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Davide revealed: “The best villa secret was the night I entered the villa.”

“Someone was trying to sneak in to steal all of the equipment from the crew.”

The 28-year-old’s revelation comes after the publication reported that Love Island had increased their security measures for the 2023 winter series in South Africa.

The South African villa was protected by high voltage electric gates, which will also be fully manned.

Trained guards were also posted on all the perimeters inside the property for protection.

The publication claimed that the increased security measures came after a surge in crime in South Africa, where organised gangs are targeting wealthy tourists.

