Former Love Island star makes his ‘return’ to the show

Jordan Hames has made his “return” to Love Island.

The 28-year-old shot to fame on the 2019 series of the hit dating show.

The reality star had been coupled up with Anna Vakili before he was dumped from the villa on day 52.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans had spotted Jordan making his Love Island “return”.

The reality star appeared as one of the model’s in the show’s sponsor, eBay’s, ads.

One Twitter user penned: “Jordan hames on the ad thooo, he’s had a mad glo up since LI 😮‍💨.”

Meanwhile a second said: “omg that was jordan hames in that ebay advert destiny’s chaldish icon.”

The new ebay ad for #loveisland reminding me that Jordan Hames has had the BEST glow up of all love island contestants 😭🖤 — Vicky (@Rt4michelangel0) June 6, 2023

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

